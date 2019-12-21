Dec 21 2019
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Christmas, When I Was Little

When I was little Christmas was magic without me having to do a single thing.

Magic that can’t be described by an adult.  Only felt as a child, and carried forever as its own gift.

There was the magic of anticipation that only a child can know.   The innocence and expectations of this magic combined for something we seldom, if ever, experience as adults.

When I was little, there was a time, when there was a purity of heart not yet tainted by the world.

There were kids everywhere.  Kids everywhere excited about what was going to happen.  Kids everywhere that felt like me.  Who wished for ‘things’ but were also impressed by the sudden twinkling world around us.  The sudden change of human atmosphere.  Kids who had faith in something they couldn’t touch but knew existed: kindness, generosity, and hope.

Parents spoke together in hushed tones.

Mom baked cookies.

Mom Baked Cookies

Mom tried to hide cookies.

Kids snuck cookies.

Kids Snuck Cookies

Mom could not bake enough, hide enough or store enough cookies, without baking nonstop for a month.

Santa helped my parents by storing gifts in that forbidden room in the basement.  In the back.  Behind the locked, black, wooden door.

It called to me….

Forbidden Room

Treasures were in there….

On Christmas Eve we were sent to our rooms.  Adults world wide had the expectation that children would be able to sleep. Children world wide – wouldn’t.

No Sleep

The house would fill with friends and family gathering joyfully, waiting for us to be woken up.

After hours of fighting sleep, we would succumb to exhaustion.  Just in time for them to wake us up.

And down the steps we came.  Rubbing eyes in the bright lights.  Embarrassed to have to come down those stairs in front of everyone.   But quickly getting over that embarrassment when the gifts under the tree, and piled into the next room, caught our droopy eyes.   We would try to find a seat as close to the tree as possible.

There would be that moment.  So brief.  Adults settled with adult beverages, children settled with excitement and glee.  No gift yet handed out.  That last, most powerful moment of anticipation, peaks.

And the magic of childhood, Christmas and love, freezes in that moment.

To be a gift of its own.

That I carry still.

The memory of it is part of my tradition, now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

12 thoughts on “Christmas, When I Was Little

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 21, 2019 at 12:12 am

    💝

  2. House of Heart says:
    December 21, 2019 at 12:18 am

    That’s just beautiful ! Merry Christmas !

  3. joyroses13 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Described it perfectly!

  4. msnyder1970 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Every year as I age I wish I could still feel that holiday magic…alas it never comes. just another day off from the daily grind of adulthood. :\

  5. cindy knoke says:
    December 21, 2019 at 1:02 am

  6. beth says:
    December 21, 2019 at 6:25 am

    one of my favorite memories of childhood and I love being a part of it on the other side too, but there is nothing like that magic. your post made me smile and smile and smile. )))))

  7. utesmile says:
    December 21, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Lovely memories. Reminds me of mine! ♥

  8. AmyRose🌹 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Colleen, this is just so precious! Nostalgic and sweet and a remembrance of a time of past ages, when the innocence of my heart believed in Santa. LOVED this post!! xo

  9. markbialczak says:
    December 21, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Thanks for opening the door to memories so precious, MBC. I hope we all have our own special versions. Mine is waaay back there!

  10. Peter's pondering says:
    December 21, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Just perfect! Thank you.

  11. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 21, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Thank you for sharing your beautiful memories about your Christmas back then, Colleen 😀
    It is fun to learn about different ways of celebrating the Christmas around in our world.

  12. tarafaherty says:
    December 21, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Perfectly described. Oh, to be able to go back and experience it again, with the appreciation I lacked as one of those littles ❤

