Dec 23 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Gifts We Give

 

 

What we teach them

About excitement and anticipation

About giving and receiving

About surprise and wonder

About appreciation and gratefulness

Are the everlasting gifts of value

That we give them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “The Gifts We Give

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Yes and they are so important gifts to teach our kids, Colleen 😀

  2. ivor20 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 2:13 am

    Absolutely beautifully said Colleen
    Every smile we receive is gift
    Every day we live is a gift
    I’m here today and smiling xx

  3. cindy knoke says:
    December 23, 2019 at 2:40 am

    You “Get” Christmas.
    I look at my one year old twin grandsons, and I think, please, please, never let them lose this perfect joy.
    But I know they will. It’s called growing up.
    Merry Christmas to you.

