The Gifts We Give

What we teach them
About excitement and anticipation
About giving and receiving
About surprise and wonder
About appreciation and gratefulness
Are the everlasting gifts of value
That we give them.
©
Yes and they are so important gifts to teach our kids, Colleen 😀
Absolutely beautifully said Colleen
Every smile we receive is gift
Every day we live is a gift
I’m here today and smiling xx
You “Get” Christmas.
I look at my one year old twin grandsons, and I think, please, please, never let them lose this perfect joy.
But I know they will. It’s called growing up.
Merry Christmas to you.
