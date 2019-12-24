Dec 24 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Period of Darkness

 

 

Come the night

See the light

Where faith is bright.

The period of darkness…ends.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May you enjoy the magic of anticipation of a child.

©

6 thoughts on “The Period of Darkness

  1. joyroses13 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

    ❤ ❤

  2. ivor20 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 2:32 am

    Yes,.. up there in the sky, I see a light, the beams from her star………….

  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:47 am

    Without darkness, we can’t see the light Colleen 🙂
    Merry Christmas.

  4. beth says:
    December 24, 2019 at 6:23 am

    and all will be well again

  5. Ray V. says:
    December 24, 2019 at 6:48 am

    Beginning as simplicity. Ending in redemption.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 24, 2019 at 7:07 am

    💝

