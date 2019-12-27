Dec 27 2019
The Birthright

 

 

 

Why are we surprised that we are all made up of blood, water, cells and issues.

We should all get uniform shirts.

2 thoughts on “The Birthright

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 1:45 am

    Yes Colleen. Physically, we are born equal and mentally, we are shaped by family and surroundings. I think, that an uniform shirt will make us look boring.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    December 27, 2019 at 2:07 am

    U R Smart. Happy New Year.

