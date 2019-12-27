The Birthright

Why are we surprised that we are all made up of blood, water, cells and issues.
We should all get uniform shirts.
Yes Colleen. Physically, we are born equal and mentally, we are shaped by family and surroundings. I think, that an uniform shirt will make us look boring.
U R Smart. Happy New Year.
