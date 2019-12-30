Dec 30 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Sometimes, Maybe

 

 

 

 

Intelligence, Appropriate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I can own my lack of knowledge.  And laugh at myself.

I can’t own what doesn’t make sense that others try to force.

This is not about anything specific.  Just a reaction to interactions I observe.

2 thoughts on "Sometimes, Maybe

  The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Well said. ❤️

  ivor20 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I believe we’re all a bit crazy, appropriately it’s up to our observers, how they want react with us……..

