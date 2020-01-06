Jan 06 2020
By Chatter Master

Crossing Over

 

 

 

 

Bridge, Connected

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16 thoughts on “Crossing Over

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Good one, Colleen 😀

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 6, 2020 at 12:18 am

    ❤️

  3. ivor20 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 3:48 am

    Oh dear Colleen, my smokey cannot stop crying…….

    We have too many burnt bridges
    Most animals didn’t make it down the ridges
    Wildlife of Australia has traumatically diminished
    An estimated HALF BILLION animals have perished

  4. beth says:
    January 6, 2020 at 6:19 am

    you are so right, colleen. bridges go both ways

  5. Ellen says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:58 am

    I am struck by the truth of your words just as I was when I came across these words a few years ago : “It takes both sides to build a bridge.” – Fredrik Nael. Mayhaps, we should strive to meet somewhere in the middle?! Thank-you! P.S. Love this photo and drawing too!!

    • Chatter Master says:
      January 6, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Thank you Ellen ! For the kind words and the quote. It does resonate with me. How often I hear (or am guilty of saying) something about not hearing from someone else when I can be the one reaching out as well. 🙂 ❤

  6. markbialczak says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Yes, the two sides are both enter and exit, MBC!

  7. Sheri Saretsky says:
    January 6, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    I love this one, Colleen – and it’s such a good reminder. Each of us has our own journey – some we take to others, and some bring others to us!

  8. Ocean Bream says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Ooh. Profound. I really like this one!

