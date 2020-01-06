Crossing Over

©
Good one, Colleen 😀
Thank you Irene 🙂
Oh dear Colleen, my smokey cannot stop crying…….
We have too many burnt bridges
Most animals didn’t make it down the ridges
Wildlife of Australia has traumatically diminished
An estimated HALF BILLION animals have perished
I’ve read that it has rained some Ivor.
Is your home still smokey?
Not so bad today Colleen, but only very little rain, and we are heading into another hot spell over the next few days…..xx
you are so right, colleen. bridges go both ways
Over and back. And over again if necessary. 🙂
I am struck by the truth of your words just as I was when I came across these words a few years ago : “It takes both sides to build a bridge.” – Fredrik Nael. Mayhaps, we should strive to meet somewhere in the middle?! Thank-you! P.S. Love this photo and drawing too!!
Thank you Ellen ! For the kind words and the quote. It does resonate with me. How often I hear (or am guilty of saying) something about not hearing from someone else when I can be the one reaching out as well. 🙂 ❤
Yes, the two sides are both enter and exit, MBC!
Oh I like that MBM !!!
I love this one, Colleen – and it’s such a good reminder. Each of us has our own journey – some we take to others, and some bring others to us!
Thank you Sheri ! I often write things to remind myself. I have often reread some of my posts and thought “criminy I need THAT reminder today!”
Ooh. Profound. I really like this one!
