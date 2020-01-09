Teeter and Totter

©
❤️
LikeLike
You are doing much better than me. As soon as I am sure of something, it evaporates, like a joke, not worth retelling.
It is indeed…. balancing well here! 🙂
such a great way to put it. I love your title .
I think this is why the expression ‘which way do you lean’ became so popular, MBC.
On balance I totally agree!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤️
LikeLike
You are doing much better than me. As soon as I am sure of something, it evaporates, like a joke, not worth retelling.
LikeLike
It is indeed…. balancing well here! 🙂
LikeLike
such a great way to put it. I love your title .
LikeLike
I think this is why the expression ‘which way do you lean’ became so popular, MBC.
LikeLike
On balance I totally agree!
LikeLike