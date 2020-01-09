Jan 09 2020
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Teeter and Totter

 

 

 

 

 

Teeter Totter, Confusion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Teeter and Totter

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 9, 2020 at 1:05 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    January 9, 2020 at 2:04 am

    You are doing much better than me. As soon as I am sure of something, it evaporates, like a joke, not worth retelling.

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    January 9, 2020 at 2:51 am

    It is indeed…. balancing well here! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    January 9, 2020 at 6:22 am

    such a great way to put it. I love your title .

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    January 9, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I think this is why the expression ‘which way do you lean’ became so popular, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    January 9, 2020 at 11:10 am

    On balance I totally agree!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: