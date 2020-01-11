You’re My Favorite Today

I was going to publish this book.
Instead, I’m putting it here.
Please enjoy.
↓
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Thank you.
Go.
Be someone’s favorite today.
©
Excellent! I loved this so much!🤗🥰
LikeLike
I’m overwhelmed with your generosity Colleen, and these two pieces are my favourite, and as a friend I am boomeranging them back, and sincerely saying THANK YOU COLLEEN…
“You saw me
When
I thought
I was
Invisible”
“you
Encouraged
Me to reach
Further
Than I thought
I could”
And I send you this gorgeous video/song by Hanne Kah, who were indeed my favourites on Thursday night….. Cheers from Ivor
LikeLike
Your book describes so beautifully, why it is important to be kind to each other, Colleen 😀
LikeLike
I am so lucky to know you.
LikeLike
it is all about the little things and the impact they have, that can make the difference. the butterfly effect. beautiful
LikeLike