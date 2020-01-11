Jan 11 2020
You’re My Favorite Today

I was going to publish this book.

Instead, I’m putting it here.

Please enjoy.

 

Title Page

Copyright

dedication

My Favorite

Kindness

Safe

safe

truthful

everything

sing

consistent

invisible

encourage

dance

my faults

the worlds beauty

untouchable

untouchable

wrong

celebrate

silence

angry

calm

reason

 

 

 

 

Thank you

Thank you.

Go.

Be someone’s favorite today.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “You’re My Favorite Today

  1. rugby843 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Excellent! I loved this so much!🤗🥰

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 1:50 am

    I’m overwhelmed with your generosity Colleen, and these two pieces are my favourite, and as a friend I am boomeranging them back, and sincerely saying THANK YOU COLLEEN…
    “You saw me
    When
    I thought
    I was
    Invisible”

    “you
    Encouraged
    Me to reach
    Further
    Than I thought
    I could”

    And I send you this gorgeous video/song by Hanne Kah, who were indeed my favourites on Thursday night….. Cheers from Ivor

  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:34 am

    Your book describes so beautifully, why it is important to be kind to each other, Colleen 😀

  4. cindy knoke says:
    January 11, 2020 at 2:47 am

    I am so lucky to know you.

  5. beth says:
    January 11, 2020 at 4:30 am

    it is all about the little things and the impact they have, that can make the difference. the butterfly effect. beautiful

%d bloggers like this: