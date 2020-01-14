Willing, Able and With Varying Degrees of Eagerness

©
And I am sure the day was glad to greet you! Let’s plan to show up again tomorrow, shall we? 🙂
DEAL !
Showing up is the biggest challenge. The rest is a piece of cake.
That’s the truth!
Showing up as ourselves is powerful. Feel it Colleen 🌞
I am so in need of this Val. Thank you for encouraging me.
I’m right there with you Colleen 💛🙏💛
Thank you Val. Sometimes just knowing someone else ‘is’, is enough.
Showing up is a good start at the day, Colleen ❤
🙂 it really helps Irene 🙂
yes. no more need be done today.
Exactly. There are some days just like that.
Some days the start is slower than others, MBC, I must admit on my side.
I am raising my hand behind you, admitting it as well.
Yep – and sometimes, that is the victory in the day!
SOOOOOO so so very true Sheri.
Thank you indeed!
😉 you’re welcome friend.
Me too!
Here we are!
