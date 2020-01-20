Ah My Soul

©
You may open your eyes
I hear your soul breathe
I see you in the tree leaves
Thank you Ivor ❤
All our souls need to breathe. What a lovely way of putting it Colkeen
Thank you Lorraine!
smell the flowers, blow out the candles.
Those candles get us don’t they? From both ends 😉
Always
Dear friend, oh I know only too well what your words portray. I know my sacred place where my soul can again breathe. I urge you to go to yours. Bless you! xo
Thank you AmyRose. Husband and I are planted in our house and likely will NOT leave it today. Just to recoup. 🙂
You make the most of your place in our world, MBC.
I’m trying MBM. Thanks for being such a positive influence. 🙂
❤️
❤
😀
Thank you Ivor ❤
All our souls need to breathe. What a lovely way of putting it Colkeen
Thank you Lorraine!
smell the flowers, blow out the candles.
Those candles get us don't they? From both ends 😉
Always
Dear friend, oh I know only too well what your words portray. I know my sacred place where my soul can again breathe. I urge you to go to yours. Bless you! xo
Thank you AmyRose. Husband and I are planted in our house and likely will NOT leave it today. Just to recoup. 🙂
You make the most of your place in our world, MBC.
I'm trying MBM. Thanks for being such a positive influence. 🙂
❤️
❤
❤
😀
