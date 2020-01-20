Jan 20 2020
Ah My Soul

 

 

 

 

Peace, Serene, Breathe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 3:07 am

    You may open your eyes
    I hear your soul breathe
    I see you in the tree leaves

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    January 20, 2020 at 5:36 am

    All our souls need to breathe. What a lovely way of putting it Colkeen

  3. beth says:
    January 20, 2020 at 6:08 am

    smell the flowers, blow out the candles.

  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Dear friend, oh I know only too well what your words portray. I know my sacred place where my soul can again breathe. I urge you to go to yours. Bless you! xo

  5. markbialczak says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:42 am

    You make the most of your place in our world, MBC.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:08 am

    ❤️

  7. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:56 am

