Jan 22 2020
15 Comments
By Chatter Master

For What It Is

 

 

Flower, Rose, Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15 thoughts on “For What It Is

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Just you …. you’re a rose in my life…….

  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 12:51 am

    Beautiful growth, Colleen 😀

  3. cindy knoke says:
    January 22, 2020 at 2:09 am

    ‘A rose by any other name’ just might be you.

  4. blindzanygirl says:
    January 22, 2020 at 2:15 am

    Lovely. I can smell it.

  5. beth says:
    January 22, 2020 at 7:07 am

    yes, accept it in full, with all of it’s beauty and thorns.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Beautiful. The best gift. ❤️

  7. markbialczak says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:44 am

    You drink in its beauty is as many ways as possible, MBC.

