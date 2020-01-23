Jan 23 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Rogue Wave

 

 

Tidal Wave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Rogue Wave

  1. beth says:
    January 23, 2020 at 5:55 am

    bring it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 6:20 am

    Be sunrise, or sunset, of my disdain
    The emotions of standing here in the rain
    Are awash over the burning trees of my pain

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: