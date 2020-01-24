Yellow Door is Everywhere

Well this is a little exciting. My book, Yellow Door, is now available on:

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Door-C-Faherty-Brown/dp/1734187719/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=c+faherty+brown&qid=1579904312&sr=8-2

Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/yellow-door-c-faherty-brown/1136234932?ean=9781734187717

Amazon is free shipping! (at least in USA from what I can see).

Barnes and Noble it costs LESS and has free shipping (at least in USA and if I understand it) 🤔

Unfortunately there seem to be multiple issues ordering from lulu.com.

Any reviews would be greatly appreciated.

