Jan 24 2020
12 Comments
By Chatter Master

Yellow Door is Everywhere

 

 

Well this is a little exciting.  My book, Yellow Door, is now available on:

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Door-C-Faherty-Brown/dp/1734187719/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=c+faherty+brown&qid=1579904312&sr=8-2

Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/yellow-door-c-faherty-brown/1136234932?ean=9781734187717

 

Amazon is free shipping!  (at least in USA from what I can see).

Barnes and Noble it costs LESS  and has free shipping (at least in USA and if I understand it) 🤔

Unfortunately there seem to be multiple issues ordering from lulu.com.

Any reviews would be greatly appreciated.

 

Yellow Door

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

12 thoughts on “Yellow Door is Everywhere

  1. bikebrown says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Reblogged this on bikebrown.

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Great read. Loved it. Colleen, your talents run deep and wide. Congratulations and May you have all the success you so well deserve. ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    January 24, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Congrats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    I shall try Barnes And Noble and see if they ship to Australia

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. beth says:
    January 24, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I’m ordering in the am!!

    Like

    Reply
  7. cindy knoke says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:50 am

    Congratulations! How exciting.

    Like

    Reply

%d bloggers like this: