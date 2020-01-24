Yellow Door is Everywhere

Well this is a little exciting. My book, Yellow Door, is now available on:
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Yellow-Door-C-Faherty-Brown/dp/1734187719/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=c+faherty+brown&qid=1579904312&sr=8-2
Barnes and Noble:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/yellow-door-c-faherty-brown/1136234932?ean=9781734187717
Amazon is free shipping! (at least in USA from what I can see).
Barnes and Noble it costs LESS and has free shipping (at least in USA and if I understand it) 🤔
Unfortunately there seem to be multiple issues ordering from lulu.com.
Any reviews would be greatly appreciated.
❤️
❤
Great read. Loved it. Colleen, your talents run deep and wide. Congratulations and May you have all the success you so well deserve. ❤️
Thank you Paulette. I so appreciate your support and encouragement. ❤
Congrats.
Thank you Kathy 🙂
I shall try Barnes And Noble and see if they ship to Australia
Oh I hope it works Ivor. If it doesn’t will you send me an email. The publisher site has been a bag of problems these past three weeks. They finally put a notice up on their site about problems. So I’m hoping Amazon and B and N work better for everyone.
Ok… I’ll let you know how I go….. I might have build a bigger “Brown” room….. !!
I’m ordering in the am!!
Congratulations! How exciting.
