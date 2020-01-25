Jan 25 2020
12 Comments
By Chatter Master

The Air I Let Go

 

 

 

 

Tree, Harmony, Exist

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

12 thoughts on “The Air I Let Go

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 25, 2020 at 9:54 am

    ❤️

  2. markbialczak says:
    January 25, 2020 at 10:33 am

    You share so much with the world, MBC.

  3. beth says:
    January 25, 2020 at 10:43 am

    balance, the give and take.

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Beautiful thought about sharing with the tree, which give us so much Colleen ❤

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    January 25, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Sounds like a fair, and sensible, exchange.

  6. Ocean Bream says:
    January 25, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Beautiful, Colleen. ❤ It's a give and take symbiosis and harmony.

  7. Debra says:
    January 25, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Beautiful communion, Colleen. I feel the same.

