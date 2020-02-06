Feb 06 2020
There, I Said It

 

 

 

Snow, Winter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just for fun.

Because we haven’t had any winter.

And I miss it.

11 thoughts on “There, I Said It

  1. Fredrick Thompson says:
    February 6, 2020 at 12:36 am

    It’s snowing right now. 😄

  2. Debra says:
    February 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

    I’m so sorry! I wonder where it went?

  3. ivor20 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

    I’m no snow-bunny….. Definitely a fuzzy Koala….

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 1:46 am

    We are all different, Colleen 🙂
    I like to look at a snow picture, as the untouched snow are beautiful. Less beautiful it looks inside a city with cars driving through. I’m not good with the cold weather, as it also seems to be humid in same time, which my health doesn’t support.

  5. kentuckyangel24 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 3:22 am

    I’m so glad you love the snow, Colleen. If we have any I’ll send it all to you. And if there was any way at all to send you some of that water falling from the sky here i wiuld send it also. Sorry ’bout the typos, my shoulder is twinging tonight.

  6. joyroses13 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 4:10 am

    I agree! I really want a good snowfall!

  7. beth says:
    February 6, 2020 at 6:08 am

    not much of it this year, but it’s snowing here now in your honor

  8. AmyRose🌹 says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Lots of Winter pictures just for you, Colleen, over at my place. Go drool! SMILE!

  9. markbialczak says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:40 am

    I’d share mine if I could, MBC.

  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 6, 2020 at 8:53 am

    👍

  11. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 6, 2020 at 9:02 am

    We had snow the past few days and now rain! It’s gorgeous

