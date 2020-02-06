There, I Said It

Just for fun.
Because we haven’t had any winter.
And I miss it.
It’s snowing right now. 😄
I’m so sorry! I wonder where it went?
I’m no snow-bunny….. Definitely a fuzzy Koala….
We are all different, Colleen 🙂
I like to look at a snow picture, as the untouched snow are beautiful. Less beautiful it looks inside a city with cars driving through. I’m not good with the cold weather, as it also seems to be humid in same time, which my health doesn’t support.
I’m so glad you love the snow, Colleen. If we have any I’ll send it all to you. And if there was any way at all to send you some of that water falling from the sky here i wiuld send it also. Sorry ’bout the typos, my shoulder is twinging tonight.
I agree! I really want a good snowfall!
not much of it this year, but it’s snowing here now in your honor
Lots of Winter pictures just for you, Colleen, over at my place. Go drool! SMILE!
I’d share mine if I could, MBC.
👍
We had snow the past few days and now rain! It’s gorgeous
