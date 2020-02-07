Feb 07 2020
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Creating Me

 

 

 

I like the me that I create

It helps the me that I am

Be a little more free.

Waterfall, Hike

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Creating Me

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:02 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:38 am

    You have a great canvas, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Your life sound healthy for your mind, Colleen 😀

    Like

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    February 7, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Can I hear you singing in there?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: