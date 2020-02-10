Alone
And I’m okay.
When the husband has to work I sometimes go for a solo hike.
Today I went to a favorite place.
It was snowy. It was cold. It was windy.
It was lovely.
©
I find it most easy to find inner peace in the nature, when I’m out alone Colleen. No one are talking, just peace.
Sometimes these are the best walks and being in your own company is very good and needed occasionally.
I love to walk alone and just listen to the quiet
It looks extremely lovely, MBC. Good hiking to you!!
That looks great – I used to listen to music or audiobooks on my walks – now I just look around.
