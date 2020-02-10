Feb 10 2020
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Alone

 

 

 

Alone

And I’m okay.

When the husband has to work I sometimes go for a solo hike.

Today I went to a favorite place.

It was snowy.  It was cold.  It was windy.

It was lovely.

5 thoughts on “Alone

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 1:31 am

    I find it most easy to find inner peace in the nature, when I’m out alone Colleen. No one are talking, just peace.

  2. utesmile says:
    February 10, 2020 at 2:51 am

    Sometimes these are the best walks and being in your own company is very good and needed occasionally.

  3. beth says:
    February 10, 2020 at 6:12 am

    I love to walk alone and just listen to the quiet

  4. markbialczak says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:38 am

    It looks extremely lovely, MBC. Good hiking to you!!

  5. Book Club Mom says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:49 am

    That looks great – I used to listen to music or audiobooks on my walks – now I just look around.

