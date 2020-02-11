Feb 11 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Ungrown

 

 

 

 

Flower, Ungrown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Ungrown

  1. Debra says:
    February 11, 2020 at 12:57 am

    I think you’ll always be growing, Colleen. What a beautiful quality. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 1:33 am

    What a beautiful concept … I’ve been out watering my courtyard plants, … and now I’ve selected a plant that I’ll call “Colleen”….and it’s a Philodendron selloum, called “Hope”…. I’ll attach a pic’ for you…… yep, a lovely plant to call “Colleen”…..
    https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65hMAjLLw7J0NkshGPXA?e=Rg63S7

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: