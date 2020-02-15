Feb 15 2020
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When the Wind Speaks

 

 

Book, yellow door, read

 

 

 

I heard it.

©

 

 

 

 

Tagged , , , , , , ,

One thought on “When the Wind Speaks

  1. baog3 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Beautiful ❤

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: