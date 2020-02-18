Feb 18 2020
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Whispered

 

 

 

 

Teach, Guide, Empower

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A day with a grand is a grand time to plant seeds of empowerment.

"I Whispered

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:06 am

    ❤️

  2. ivor20 says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Can I whisper to you Colleen…. {I think I would’ve made a good grandpa} ………

  3. cindy knoke says:
    February 18, 2020 at 3:49 am

    Sweet.

  4. beth says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:01 am

    the grand whisperer. a very, very important job.

  5. Book Club Mom says:
    February 18, 2020 at 6:56 am

    Love this!

