Feb 21 2020
And I Didn’t Spill My Ice Coffee

 

 

 

Superhuman, Cape, Iced Coffee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Because sometimes you have to remind yourself how strong you really are.

5 thoughts on “And I Didn’t Spill My Ice Coffee

  1. markbialczak says:
    February 21, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Lids are getting harder and harder to control, MBC.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:22 am

    😊

  3. ivor20 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:26 am

    I need one more cup of coffee before I go… to bed…

  4. Sheri Saretsky says:
    February 21, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Oh, I love “I survive my imperfections” – It reminds me of Paul’s “thorn in the flesh” – they keep me humble and ever learning to manage them since they can be like an unruly group of toddlers! And that is a type of superpower, isn’t it? 😉

  5. Book Club Mom says:
    February 21, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Yes, I am going to pass that on to myself and a few others!

