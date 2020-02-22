Feb 22 2020
By Chatter Master

Marital Bliss

 

 

 

He makes me laugh.   And grumble.

12 thoughts on "Marital Bliss

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 22, 2020 at 9:45 am

    😊

  2. markbialczak says:
    February 22, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Great match, MBC.

  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    February 22, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Mine too!

  4. Kathy Knull's Life as it Comes Blog says:
    February 22, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Very cute. 😊

  5. Ray V. says:
    February 22, 2020 at 10:17 am

    In my world, the converse is true. 😊

  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 22, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    😀

  7. bikebrown says:
    February 22, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    As long as it’s more laughing than grumbling I’m good.

