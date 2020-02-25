Chilled and Frosty

I have learned that even the coldest of people
Or those who appear to be cold
Need warmth extended to them.
©
I have learned that even the coldest of people
Or those who appear to be cold
Need warmth extended to them.
©
Sometimes the coldest people are the most needy! This is such a warm and generous reminder, Colleen. Thank you!
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
You rock. The hardest to love need our love more.
LikeLike
Very true!
LikeLike
Even people who think they need no one, need someone.
LikeLike
you are so right, and perhaps the reason they are so cold, is they’ve never had that warmth or it was lost long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The hands of a warm hug
Are the wool in an old rug
LikeLike