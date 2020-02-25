Feb 25 2020
7 Comments
Chilled and Frosty

 

 

 

 

 

Warmth, Snow, Compassion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I have learned that even the coldest of people

Or those who appear to be cold

Need warmth extended to them.

"Chilled and Frosty

  1. Debra says:
    February 25, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Sometimes the coldest people are the most needy! This is such a warm and generous reminder, Colleen. Thank you!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    ❤️

  3. cindy knoke says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:09 am

    You rock. The hardest to love need our love more.

  4. utesmile says:
    February 25, 2020 at 3:13 am

    Very true!

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:51 am

    Even people who think they need no one, need someone.

  6. beth says:
    February 25, 2020 at 5:55 am

    you are so right, and perhaps the reason they are so cold, is they’ve never had that warmth or it was lost long ago.

  7. ivor20 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 6:15 am

    The hands of a warm hug
    Are the wool in an old rug

