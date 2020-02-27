When I Have A Chance

©
At the end of the track
In wonderment, I’ll look back
Knowing I gave my dreams a chance
And I’ll be thankful for the dance
“Thanks For The Dance”
“Thanks for the dance
I’m sorry you’re tired
The evening has hardly begun
Thanks for the dance
Try to look inspired
One two three, one two three one
There’s a rose in your hair
Your shoulders are bare
You’ve been wearing this costume forever
So turn up the music
Pour out the wine
Stop at the surface
The surface is fine
We don’t need to go any deeper
Thanks for the dance
I hear that we’re married
One two three, one two three one
Thanks for the dance
And the baby you carried
It was almost a daughter or a son
And there’s nothing to do
But to wonder if you
Are as hopeless as me
And as decent
We’re joined in the spirit
Joined at the hip
Joined in the panic
Wondering if
We’ve come to some sort
Of agreement
It was fine it was fast
We were first we were last
In line at the Temple of Pleasure
But the green was so green
And the blue was so blue
I was so I
And you were so you
The crisis was light
As a feather
Thanks for the dance
It was hell, it was swell
It was fun
Thanks for all the dances
One two three, one two three one” ~ Leonard Cohen
Hi Colleen, my second comment, but happy news, I gave you a shout-out on ‘Go Dog Go Cafe’s’, Promote a Poet/Writer Thursday….
https://godoggocafe.com/2020/02/27/promote-a-poet-writer-thursday-february-27-2020/
yes! always time to look ahead and change course –
Awesome wisdom. There is always time to change course.
You sure do good, MBC.
At the end of the road, Colleen, you don’t look back. All you want is to leave. That doesn’t mean however, to live life as a slug. Nope. I don’t. I do my best each day. Yep!
❤️
