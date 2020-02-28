Feb 28 2020
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Am I, Or Not

 

 

 

 

Light, Dark, Draw

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Am I, Or Not

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 28, 2020 at 12:07 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    February 28, 2020 at 3:13 am

    A huge philosophical question Colleen. I like it. Is there an answer?!

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    February 28, 2020 at 4:59 am

    I think we all are a bit of both, but the light is what shines through

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 28, 2020 at 5:32 am

    Great question

    Like

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:13 am

    There’s fine grey line between, Am I— Or Not, and the fine grey line will always be there—
    “The sky along the furtherest edge of the world was grey, just a little thin line.
    Below that grey line lay the ocean. Above the grey line the sky was dark-dark
    -dark. Blue? Black? Both? Stars. I could have reached out my hand-stirred the
    Sky up a bit and scattered the stars. But why would I? ”
    ………I’m reading every fine grey…..

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Maybe. I’m of two minds!

    Like

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    February 28, 2020 at 8:49 am

    You are what you make of what’s around you and what’s inside you, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: