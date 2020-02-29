Feb 29 2020
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

That Little Time

 

 

 

 

SIgh, Palm Tree, Island, Book, Read

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find that little space, that little time, and sigh.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “That Little Time

  1. Book Club Mom says:
    February 29, 2020 at 9:17 am

    I’m in it right now!

    Like

    Reply
  2. taylormitch says:
    February 29, 2020 at 11:16 am

    So important to take time each day to stoop, think, and breathe.

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    February 29, 2020 at 11:36 am

    That’s me, 👍

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    February 29, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    little space, huge importance.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: