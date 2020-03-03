Mar 03 2020
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The View

 

 

 

 

 

TV, television, window

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I don’t trust what I see through this

as much as I trust what I see when I’m out there.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “The View

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 3, 2020 at 2:09 am

    You are essentially smart.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: