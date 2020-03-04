Mar 04 2020
2 Comments
I Still Wonder

 

 

 

I still find myself wondering the most,

About the one I saw ironing.

2 thoughts on “I Still Wonder

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 4, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Great graphics and message. So clever. ❤️

  2. beth says:
    March 4, 2020 at 6:25 am

    i love this and love to consider people and their stories

