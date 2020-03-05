I often times roll my eyes at myself.
It seems appropriate.
©
❤️
LikeLike
I see your flame of light
Like the Olympic torch
Burning for peace every day and night
Keep on burning!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤️
LikeLike
I see your flame of light
Like the Olympic torch
Burning for peace every day and night
LikeLike
Keep on burning!
LikeLike