Mar 05 2020
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

Ignited

 

 

 

Flame, Fire, Burn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I often times roll my eyes at myself.

It seems appropriate.

3 thoughts on “Ignited

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 5, 2020 at 12:14 am

    ❤️

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:08 am

    I see your flame of light
    Like the Olympic torch
    Burning for peace every day and night

  3. cindy knoke says:
    March 5, 2020 at 1:09 am

    Keep on burning!

