Mar 06 2020
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Never Seen

 

 

 

 

Wind, Bold, Power

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If the wind had thought would it feel the struggle to have such power

And not be seen?

Or would it be secure in its knowledge and purpose.

Its power intensified

Because of its confidence.

©

2 thoughts on “Never Seen

  1. kentuckyangel24 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Powerful words Colleen, Very nice!

  2. Debra says:
    March 6, 2020 at 1:51 am

    This is beautifully written, Colleen. Inspiring.

