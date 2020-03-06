Never Seen

If the wind had thought would it feel the struggle to have such power
And not be seen?
Or would it be secure in its knowledge and purpose.
Its power intensified
Because of its confidence.
Powerful words Colleen, Very nice!
This is beautifully written, Colleen. Inspiring.
