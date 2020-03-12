Mar 12 2020
As Humans

 

 

 

 

Earth, Compassion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We can do this for one another.

10 thoughts on “As Humans

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:21 am

    And if we don’t do these things, maybe you should run the world.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 12, 2020 at 12:39 am

    ❤️

  3. kentuckyangel24 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 1:33 am

    I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony … Remember that one? Or are you too young to remember this one?

    You are very wise Colleen. Great post

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 1:57 am

    All of us can do our part of showing kindness Colleen, it is only about the will to do it.

  5. ivor20 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 2:12 am

    Compassion and harmony

    Peace Chimes, Haiku

    I hear my peace chimes
    Ringing on the morning breeze
    Nature’s harmony

  6. beth says:
    March 12, 2020 at 5:15 am

    yes, beautiful, and thank you for this.

  7. markbialczak says:
    March 12, 2020 at 7:56 am

    And then wash your hands afterward, MBC.

  8. Ali Grimshaw says:
    March 12, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Yes we can. Thanks Colleen.❤️

  9. roughwighting says:
    March 12, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    IF we can become kinder, more compassionate, and more unified from this virus crisis… it will be worth it all.

  10. meditatingmummy says:
    March 12, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Yes please and thank you Colleen.

