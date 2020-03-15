Don’t Forget The Laugh

I need these people.
Me too. 🙂
🙂 ❤
We all need these people.
It helps us keep our dwindling sanity.
Isn’t this the truth?
So very true.
I think we’ll all need as much laughter as we can get in the coming days, weeks, months, and many of your posts help.
Aw, thank you Kathy 🙂
thank you for helping us all smile. At least, there’s not much else to do in the next few weeks but blog – and tend to daily chores. I’ll laugh with you. And pray.
I will pray along side you Eric. No harm in combining the two 🙂
Just like we need you!
Awwwww, Sheri, that warms my soul 🙂
It’s good for us. We should try to do it more often!
I’m on board with that!
these people are the ones who keep us going and get us through the tough times. so important
They really are Beth. Thankfully I have them everywhere I look.
It is strong medicine! ♡´･ᴗ･`♡
And easy to swallow.
HOPE THIS
VIRUS SITUATION
GETS RESOLVED
BEFORE TICK SEASON
STARTS OR WE’LL BE
DEALING WITH CORONA
WITH LYME
…. Came into my phone today. It really does lighten the mood. Thanks Colleen 💛
I LOVE this!! Yet again your art combined with your wit & wisdom are spectacular! Laughter is an essential part of our well being. It may interest you to know, if indeed you do not, that the third Monday in March (tomorrow) was designated in 2004 by Dr. Dale Anderson of Minnesota as National Act Happy Day and National Wellderly Day (this is for me, you will have to wait some years to celebrate this one!). He created both “in an effort to promote the health benefits of happiness, humor, and laughter.” He believes that by getting into the act of happiness, eventually the happiness will catch on in yourself and spread to others too. Dr. Anderson suggests beginning each day staring in the mirror and letting out a 15-second belly laugh. It is my humble opinion that if watching oneself in the mirror belly laughing does not make one laugh one may be incapable of laughter…a sad predicament indeed! Thank-you!
It is indeed, yes! 🙂
