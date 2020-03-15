Mar 15 2020
20 Comments
Don’t Forget The Laugh

 

 

 

 

Laugh, Heal, Support

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I need these people.

20 thoughts on “Don’t Forget The Laugh

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Me too. 🙂

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:49 am

    We all need these people.
    It helps us keep our dwindling sanity.

  3. Kathy Knull's Life as it Comes Blog says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:06 am

    I think we’ll all need as much laughter as we can get in the coming days, weeks, months, and many of your posts help.

  4. Eric Saretsky says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:19 am

    thank you for helping us all smile. At least, there’s not much else to do in the next few weeks but blog – and tend to daily chores. I’ll laugh with you. And pray.

  5. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Just like we need you!

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:23 am

    It’s good for us. We should try to do it more often!

  7. beth says:
    March 15, 2020 at 11:42 am

    these people are the ones who keep us going and get us through the tough times. so important

  8. cindy knoke says:
    March 15, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    It is strong medicine! ♡´･ᴗ･`♡

  9. Val Boyko says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    HOPE THIS
    VIRUS SITUATION
    GETS RESOLVED
    BEFORE TICK SEASON
    STARTS OR WE’LL BE
    DEALING WITH CORONA
    WITH LYME
    …. Came into my phone today. It really does lighten the mood. Thanks Colleen 💛

  10. Ellen says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    I LOVE this!! Yet again your art combined with your wit & wisdom are spectacular! Laughter is an essential part of our well being. It may interest you to know, if indeed you do not, that the third Monday in March (tomorrow) was designated in 2004 by Dr. Dale Anderson of Minnesota as National Act Happy Day and National Wellderly Day (this is for me, you will have to wait some years to celebrate this one!). He created both “in an effort to promote the health benefits of happiness, humor, and laughter.” He believes that by getting into the act of happiness, eventually the happiness will catch on in yourself and spread to others too. Dr. Anderson suggests beginning each day staring in the mirror and letting out a 15-second belly laugh. It is my humble opinion that if watching oneself in the mirror belly laughing does not make one laugh one may be incapable of laughter…a sad predicament indeed! Thank-you!

  11. utesmile says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    It is indeed, yes! 🙂

