Mar 19 2020
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Shine

 

 

 

 

We can do this.

Let’s shine together.

Full disclosure:  I am well aware I cannot sing.

But I do anyway.

🙂

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “Shine

  1. utesmile says:
    March 19, 2020 at 2:55 am

    We can do it! ♥

  2. beth says:
    March 19, 2020 at 5:47 am

    yayyy!!!

  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 19, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Everyone can sing….

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Yes, let’s shine. Loved your vid and singing. ❤️🎼

  5. markbialczak says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Bravo, MBC.

  6. moonwatcher51 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Thank you! That will be my road song as I drive back to Canada from Mexico. I need a little fortitude. I hope my little shrine joins yours. Then all the other little shines. We’ll light the way through this scary night.

