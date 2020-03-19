We can do this.
Let’s shine together.
Full disclosure: I am well aware I cannot sing.
But I do anyway.
🙂
©
We can do it! ♥
yayyy!!!
Everyone can sing….
Yes, let’s shine. Loved your vid and singing. ❤️🎼
Bravo, MBC.
Thank you! That will be my road song as I drive back to Canada from Mexico. I need a little fortitude. I hope my little shrine joins yours. Then all the other little shines. We'll light the way through this scary night.
