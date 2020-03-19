Turn the volume down. A lot of people have been expressing fear to me today. So at the expense of my dignity I wanted to put some positive, albeit no skill, positive energy out there. As long as we’ve got one another-we will come out of this as better human beings. . . . . . . #shine #thislittlelightofmine #badsinging #goodenergy #animation #badanimation #goodspirit #humanity #compassion #wewillbebetterhumans #singthroughyourfears #iapologizetotherealsingers #fear #letssupporteachother #loveandlight