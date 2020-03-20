Mar 20 2020
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When The World Was Sick

 

 

 

 

 

 

I saw people singing

I saw people dancing

I saw people praying

I saw people giving

I saw people loving

I saw people caring

I saw people create laughter

I saw people helping

I saw people see their truths.

And change.

I could see the way we should be.

And I saw.

How we began to heal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

7 thoughts on “When The World Was Sick

  1. Sue Vincent says:
    March 20, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Reblogged this on Sue Vincent's Daily Echo.

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Wonderful! Thank you! ❤

  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Beautiful and timely. ⚘
    Hopefully, the world will learn to appreciate what we have and heal as one.

  4. joyroses13 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    ❤ ❤

  5. Ocean Bream says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Colleen, your illustrations are so joyful!

  6. pensitivity101 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Loved this

  7. utesmile says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Hopefully it will show us something and we will learn and appreciate more.

