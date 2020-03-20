When The World Was Sick

I saw people singing
I saw people dancing
I saw people praying
I saw people giving
I saw people loving
I saw people caring
I saw people create laughter
I saw people helping
I saw people see their truths.
And change.
I could see the way we should be.
And I saw.
How we began to heal.
Reblogged this on Sue Vincent's Daily Echo.
Wonderful! Thank you! ❤
Beautiful and timely. ⚘
Hopefully, the world will learn to appreciate what we have and heal as one.
❤ ❤
Colleen, your illustrations are so joyful!
Loved this
Hopefully it will show us something and we will learn and appreciate more.
