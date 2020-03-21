Mar 21 2020
10 Comments
By Chatter Master

Just For Today

 

 

 

If you click on that person in the pig suit in the Instagram link below the comment section.

You may, or may not, laugh.

I’m seeing in comments that not everyone can see the Instagram link.

Here’s a screen shot of my lack of dignity and pride.

Pig Suit, Joke, Fun, Dignity, Pride

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I don’t know what else to do.  So I tried to make my friends laugh.

🧡

10 thoughts on “Just For Today

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    March 21, 2020 at 11:59 am

    I don’t have a link to follow, but I had a giggle anyway!

  2. Val Boyko says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    The link didn’t show for me … but my imagination kicked in. Thank you Colleen 🐽🐽🐽

  3. beth says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    i cannot even tell you how much i love this. what a gift to your friends/followers.

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    March 21, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Thank you for the huge smile, Colleen 😀
    You are really cute in that outfit.

