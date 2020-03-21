Just For Today

If you click on that person in the pig suit in the Instagram link below the comment section.
You may, or may not, laugh.
I’m seeing in comments that not everyone can see the Instagram link.
Here’s a screen shot of my lack of dignity and pride.
I don’t know what else to do. So I tried to make my friends laugh.
🧡
©
I don’t have a link to follow, but I had a giggle anyway!
There isn’t a square at the bottom below the comments and ‘previous post’ link that shows instagram links? Oh noooooo. I’m sorry Peter. It’s showing up here. I can’t put it on my actual blog unless I put it on youtube and I don’t want to do that!!!
I’ll have to pretend!
Hi Peter, I’m sad you can’t see it. But I posted a screen shot to the original blog so you can get a visual anyway…… I have no dignity 🙂
Thank you.
The link didn’t show for me … but my imagination kicked in. Thank you Colleen 🐽🐽🐽
I’m sorry Val. I thought the links at the bottom showed up for everyone. Maybe you have to have Instagram for it to be there? 🤔 But, for your enjoyment I did add a still shot to the original post so you can get a visual. 🙂
You are adorable! 🤣
i cannot even tell you how much i love this. what a gift to your friends/followers.
Thank you for the huge smile, Colleen 😀
You are really cute in that outfit.
