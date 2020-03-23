So you need some positive energy? Go watch Melissa Etheridge on FB every day. Loving the artists who are doing live shows/mini-concerts, Facebook lives, Youtube lives, tutorials, chats...to keep us all entertained and feel the love and hope. People giving and doing what they can by staying at home. Stay connected. Look up who you love and catch them live. ♥️ . . . . . . . #melissaetheridge #lucyspraggan #alecbenjamin #bradpaisley #localbands #musicians #singers #mirkoevalerioviolnistlittleband #broadwayperformers #theater #peopledoingwhattheycan #doforothers #stayhome #stayconnected #shareyourtalents #letshealtogether #letsheal #musicheals