A Dramatic Reading

My Trodden Path
I exist, I continue, I excel.
Like no other.
You. Me. We.
Thank God you do.
In my courtyard you exist
in the shiny leaves of ‘Hope’
In my heart you exist
In the drum of my souls hope
you certainly do and your footsteps will never be forgotten
