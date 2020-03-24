Mar 24 2020
A Dramatic Reading

 

 

 

My Trodden Path

 

Exist, Drama, Prose

 

 

 

I exist, I continue, I excel.

 

 

Like no other.

You.  Me. We.

Like no other.

4 thoughts on “A Dramatic Reading

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 24, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Thank God you do.

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:21 am

    In my courtyard you exist
    in the shiny leaves of ‘Hope’
    In my heart you exist
    In the drum of my souls hope

  3. beth says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:09 am

    you certainly do and your footsteps will never be forgotten

  4. GP Cox says:
    March 24, 2020 at 7:17 am

