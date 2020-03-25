Mar 25 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Balanced

 

 

 

Tree, Spirit, Universe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We all need ‘that’ place.

2 thoughts on “Balanced

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:15 am

    Physically slight.
    Big as universes,
    i get it.

  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:10 am

    I need to find that place too, Colleen. Glad that you found yours 😀

