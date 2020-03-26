The Edge of Purple

©
This one means even more to me-I dreamed of purple the night that my mother passed away. It was her favorite color. I sit on the edge often. Beautiful, friend.
Beautiful, Colleen 🙂
I find purple to be very inspirational.
You live on that edge.
Purple, the faint colour of the horizon, the colour that tells us, ‘Wait and walk on, hope is there. Don’t stop dreaming’ 🙂
Beautiful. There is a color for inspiration in all of us.
very beautiful…it is all in us…dreams, hope, wishes, desire…the perception of the light edge is the key, to to set them free, …but the blue is our guide to show us the way….a fascinating color!
right there, i can see it!
I cherish your colorful perspective, MBC.
