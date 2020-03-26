Mar 26 2020
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Edge of Purple

 

 

 

Sky, Night, Horizon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “The Edge of Purple

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:14 am

    This one means even more to me-I dreamed of purple the night that my mother passed away. It was her favorite color. I sit on the edge often. Beautiful, friend.

  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:52 am

    Beautiful, Colleen 🙂
    I find purple to be very inspirational.

  3. cindy knoke says:
    March 26, 2020 at 1:41 am

    You live on that edge.

  4. parikhit dutta says:
    March 26, 2020 at 2:06 am

    Purple, the faint colour of the horizon, the colour that tells us, ‘Wait and walk on, hope is there. Don’t stop dreaming’ 🙂

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 26, 2020 at 5:34 am

    Beautiful. There is a color for inspiration in all of us.

  6. anie says:
    March 26, 2020 at 5:37 am

    very beautiful…it is all in us…dreams, hope, wishes, desire…the perception of the light edge is the key, to to set them free, …but the blue is our guide to show us the way….a fascinating color!

  7. GP Cox says:
    March 26, 2020 at 7:19 am

  8. beth says:
    March 26, 2020 at 7:29 am

    right there, i can see it!

  9. markbialczak says:
    March 26, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I cherish your colorful perspective, MBC.

