Mar 30 2020
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Illustrated Thoughts.

 

 

Waves, Ocean

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Illustrated Thoughts.

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 30, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Soothing to me!

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 2:08 am

    One of nature’s elixirs

  3. beth says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:02 am

    oh the do, and let them roll on by –

  4. markbialczak says:
    March 30, 2020 at 8:10 am

    I will close my eyes and think back to our August 2019 trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and the gorgeously calming Gulf of Mexico, MBC.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 30, 2020 at 8:32 am

    ❤️

  6. AmyRose🌹 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Unless those waves are roiling and churning …. then it is a different story all together. I think back on the days as a youngin living in Florida, I loved sitting on this huge rock during storms to watch the powerful waves pound the shores. Now today being a wee wiser, I doubt I’d be caught on a beach during a bad thunderstorm. Um, no.

