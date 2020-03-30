Illustrated Thoughts.

©
Soothing to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of nature’s elixirs
LikeLike
oh the do, and let them roll on by –
I will close my eyes and think back to our August 2019 trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and the gorgeously calming Gulf of Mexico, MBC.
❤️
Unless those waves are roiling and churning …. then it is a different story all together. I think back on the days as a youngin living in Florida, I loved sitting on this huge rock during storms to watch the powerful waves pound the shores. Now today being a wee wiser, I doubt I’d be caught on a beach during a bad thunderstorm. Um, no.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Soothing to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of nature’s elixirs
LikeLike
oh the do, and let them roll on by –
LikeLike
I will close my eyes and think back to our August 2019 trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and the gorgeously calming Gulf of Mexico, MBC.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Unless those waves are roiling and churning …. then it is a different story all together. I think back on the days as a youngin living in Florida, I loved sitting on this huge rock during storms to watch the powerful waves pound the shores. Now today being a wee wiser, I doubt I’d be caught on a beach during a bad thunderstorm. Um, no.
LikeLike