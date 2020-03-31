Mar 31 2020
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Make Life Better Again

 

 

I hope you enjoy.

🙂

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is from 3 years ago.  I hope it brings  many smiles.

I was going to redraw it but thought I would keep the 3 year retro feeling.

Oh.

And please, while we are social distancing, do not sing in your car with a friend.

Let’s heal my friends.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Make Life Better Again

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Wow… what a wonderful list Colleen….. that’ll keep me busy for a year…. just to say G’day to my neighbour lasts half a day !!

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    March 31, 2020 at 2:03 am

    I always knew your are special. Love to you.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Infinite Living says:
    March 31, 2020 at 2:45 am

    Brought many smiles indeed! Absolutely enjoyed your post – perspectives, choices, creativity – has it all so beautifully done!

    Like

    Reply
  4. beth says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:29 am

    what a wonderful inspiration on this very grey morning here! thank you, colleen –

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Timeless, MBC. Truly. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Love it. Perfect for today. ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Love this Colleen. It really is a perfect handbook for a grand life and should be available on prescription in our National Health Service. I particularly love the depiction of holding hands. Peace, blessings, love, and health to you and to us all.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Loved and shared!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: