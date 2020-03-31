Make Life Better Again

I hope you enjoy.

🙂

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This is from 3 years ago. I hope it brings many smiles.

I was going to redraw it but thought I would keep the 3 year retro feeling.

Oh.

And please, while we are social distancing, do not sing in your car with a friend.

Let’s heal my friends.

©