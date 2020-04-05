Apr 05 2020
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Falling Beauty

 

 

Wei Saw Dong Waterfalls, India, Shillong, Travel

 

Wei Saw Dong Waterfalls

My new friend Parikhit invited me to discover his home town of Shillong, in North East India.  I gladly made my way to this stunning area.  These waterfalls, Wei Saw Dong Waterfalls, are about one and half hours from Shillong.  Trip Advisor has some aerial shots of this waterfall, click through to see stunning views.  Breath taking.   While reading about the area I also discovered something called ‘Living Root Bridges’.  Phenomenal!  I don’t know too much about India so thank you Parikhit for the invitation.  I am loving the scenery.  It wasn’t easy getting that camper over the slick stone.  But it was well worth the effort.  Any suggestions for specific history or points of interest to pedal towards and I am on my way.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Photo Credit and thanks to:  Parikhit Dutta

The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “Falling Beauty

  1. cindy knoke says:
    April 5, 2020 at 12:57 am

    I am so proud of you for going there! Can’t wait to see more of what you see.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: