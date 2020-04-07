Vicarious Travel while staying in place.
I made it to a campsite. I think I will love snow camping in Oregon.
Thank you Sheri for the invitation. I’ve always wanted to visit.
I love winter and have greatly missed out on having snow around our parts these last couple of years.
I can’t wait to see the rest of this beautiful world.
The campsite could not have been more perfect under those magnificent trees.
Photo/Video Credit: Sheri Saretsky
The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.
Here’s a lovely poem your ‘Snowing Camping’ …. written by one of my fav’ on-line poets… Robert Okaji…..followed by a song in the snow from ‘The Strumbellas’
“Snow Country
desolate the reach
of space a
curved line of
white empty as
the loneliness one
feels the tone
is different on
a day like
this she says
unaware that her
words fall like
snow in the
mountains soft quiet
in the roar
no one hears” …– by Robert Okaji
