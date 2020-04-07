Vicarious Travel while staying in place.

I made it to a campsite. I think I will love snow camping in Oregon.

Thank you Sheri for the invitation. I’ve always wanted to visit.

I love winter and have greatly missed out on having snow around our parts these last couple of years.

I can’t wait to see the rest of this beautiful world.

The campsite could not have been more perfect under those magnificent trees.

©

Photo/Video Credit: Sheri Saretsky

The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.