I made it to Mackinac Island!

Pronounced MACK-IN-AW (by me anyway).

Wasn’t easy dragging the camper through Lake Huron.

But by golly when Beth invited me I knew I was heading there.

I am fascinated by, and drawn to, natural formations of beauty and strength.

Beth took me to Arch Rock.

Arch Rock, Mackinac, Island

 

I am very grateful for the invitations.

I promise all who are not sure whether to invite me or not, I travel solo and am self contained in the Covid Camper.

I am non-intrusive and my visits are short so as not to over stay my welcome.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Photo Credit and thanks to:  Beth Kennedy

The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.

4 thoughts on “Through The Arch

  1. ivor20 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 2:23 am

    wow looks great, I’ll have to get myself a bigger atlas so I can find the places you’re visiting….
    😀😎

  2. joyroses13 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 3:13 am

    What a lovely place!

  3. utesmile says:
    April 9, 2020 at 4:51 am

    You are going to all lovely places. It is great that we can all travel with you and the camper obviously with enough distance. 🙂 Where next?

  4. 1jaded1 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 5:35 am

    It’s a beautiful place. Glad you were able to visit. Peace be with you.

