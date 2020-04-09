Through The Arch

I made it to Mackinac Island!

Pronounced MACK-IN-AW (by me anyway).

Wasn’t easy dragging the camper through Lake Huron.

But by golly when Beth invited me I knew I was heading there.

I am fascinated by, and drawn to, natural formations of beauty and strength.

Beth took me to Arch Rock.

I am very grateful for the invitations.

I promise all who are not sure whether to invite me or not, I travel solo and am self contained in the Covid Camper.

I am non-intrusive and my visits are short so as not to over stay my welcome.

Photo Credit and thanks to: Beth Kennedy

The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.