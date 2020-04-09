Through The Arch

I made it to Mackinac Island!
Pronounced MACK-IN-AW (by me anyway).
Wasn’t easy dragging the camper through Lake Huron.
But by golly when Beth invited me I knew I was heading there.
I am fascinated by, and drawn to, natural formations of beauty and strength.
Beth took me to Arch Rock.
I am very grateful for the invitations.
I promise all who are not sure whether to invite me or not, I travel solo and am self contained in the Covid Camper.
I am non-intrusive and my visits are short so as not to over stay my welcome.
Photo Credit and thanks to: Beth Kennedy
The image of me/my camper/my bike are imposed above the picture via ‘me’.
wow looks great, I’ll have to get myself a bigger atlas so I can find the places you’re visiting….
😀😎
What a lovely place!
You are going to all lovely places. It is great that we can all travel with you and the camper obviously with enough distance. 🙂 Where next?
It’s a beautiful place. Glad you were able to visit. Peace be with you.
