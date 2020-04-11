Seen Or Not

The drawing came first, the words just followed.
©
❤️
LikeLike
and through a pandemic…you walk. You, my friend, are seen, however!
Yes Colleen, we walk and walk through every experience, as we are allowed to get 😀
Yes! Life is ‘that’ walk
Our ‘waltz’ with love
The ‘dance’ of life
Yes you are so right! We walk through.
yes, and never look back. onward.
On we go, MBC.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤️
LikeLike
and through a pandemic…you walk. You, my friend, are seen, however!
LikeLike
Yes Colleen, we walk and walk through every experience, as we are allowed to get 😀
LikeLike
Yes! Life is ‘that’ walk
Our ‘waltz’ with love
The ‘dance’ of life
LikeLike
Yes you are so right! We walk through.
LikeLike
yes, and never look back. onward.
LikeLike
On we go, MBC.
LikeLike