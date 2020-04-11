Apr 11 2020
Seen Or Not

 

 

The drawing came first, the words just followed.

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 11, 2020 at 12:52 am

    ❤️

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 11, 2020 at 1:07 am

    and through a pandemic…you walk. You, my friend, are seen, however!

  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 1:56 am

    Yes Colleen, we walk and walk through every experience, as we are allowed to get 😀

  4. ivor20 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 2:21 am

    Yes! Life is ‘that’ walk
    Our ‘waltz’ with love
    The ‘dance’ of life

  5. utesmile says:
    April 11, 2020 at 4:35 am

    Yes you are so right! We walk through.

  6. beth says:
    April 11, 2020 at 6:04 am

    yes, and never look back. onward.

  7. markbialczak says:
    April 11, 2020 at 7:55 am

    On we go, MBC.

