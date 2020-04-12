Apr 12 2020
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Nothing Will

 

 

Sorrow, Tears,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The first line of this would not leave my head until I wrote it down.

I am well.  I hope you are all well.

These words just made sense.

It happens.

©

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Nothing Will

  1. cindy knoke says:
    April 12, 2020 at 12:35 am

    It happens.
    Yes, it does, and when it does, it is very sad.

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    April 12, 2020 at 4:07 am

    yes, it does. i wake up each day, forgetting for a moment, what we are in the midst of, and then, just as quickly, i remember

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: