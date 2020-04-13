This is a very layered thought I often have.
Though the past is not to be changed, I think reflection, can help us with our present.
©
It’s a tough one, MBC.
LikeLike
Yes, I think reflecting can help with our present. It’s a way of learning. 💕
it is sometimes the absolute hardest word to get out.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
It’s a tough one, MBC.
LikeLike
Yes, I think reflecting can help with our present. It’s a way of learning. 💕
LikeLike
it is sometimes the absolute hardest word to get out.
LikeLike