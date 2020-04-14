Apr 14 2020
6 Comments
Kind Enough

 

 

 

Peace, Turmoil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I can’t help it.  I make myself laugh when I think of life.

6 thoughts on “Kind Enough

  1. ivor20 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 2:18 am

    Under the topsoil
    Earth is on the boil
    Spewing out mineral oils
    The world’s on pause, and in turmoil
    Needing a big dose of castor oil

  2. utesmile says:
    April 14, 2020 at 4:51 am

    Good you laugh when you think of life. Not too good to take it too serious. 🙂 We only have one life, and it is easier to go through laughing!

  3. AmyRose🌹 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Laughter is good especially when we change our lens to see how ridiculous life has become. Keep laughing!!

  4. beth says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:48 am

    it really is funny in so many ways. always keeps us on our toes, no matter how much we feel we’re in control, life reminds us we are not. )

  5. markbialczak says:
    April 14, 2020 at 8:06 am

    It is wonderful to hear that you are at peace, MBC.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 14, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Wonderful you are at peace. Even better you can laugh at life. That’s certainly more uplifting than the alternative. ❤️

