Kind Enough

I can’t help it. I make myself laugh when I think of life.
Under the topsoil
Earth is on the boil
Spewing out mineral oils
The world’s on pause, and in turmoil
Needing a big dose of castor oil
Good you laugh when you think of life. Not too good to take it too serious. 🙂 We only have one life, and it is easier to go through laughing!
Laughter is good especially when we change our lens to see how ridiculous life has become. Keep laughing!!
it really is funny in so many ways. always keeps us on our toes, no matter how much we feel we’re in control, life reminds us we are not. )
It is wonderful to hear that you are at peace, MBC.
Wonderful you are at peace. Even better you can laugh at life. That’s certainly more uplifting than the alternative. ❤️
