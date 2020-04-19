Apr 19 2020
What we seek to become.

What we expect of the world.

If you want to find negative-you will.

If you want to find positive-you will.

5 thoughts on “Of Yourself Of The World

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 19, 2020 at 8:18 am

    ❤️

  2. beth says:
    April 19, 2020 at 8:35 am

    and that always holds true.

  3. ivor20 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 8:59 am

    I walk pass today
    Remembering yesterday
    Tomorrow’s our cross

    Today my earth blooms
    Yesterday is forgotten
    Tomorrow I rise

  4. Sheri Saretsky says:
    April 19, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Truth…

  5. utesmile says:
    April 19, 2020 at 9:55 am

    That is why it is so important to seek the good the positive….as you know.

