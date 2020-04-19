Of Yourself Of The World

What we seek to become.
What we expect of the world.
If you want to find negative-you will.
If you want to find positive-you will.
and that always holds true.
I walk pass today
Remembering yesterday
Tomorrow’s our cross
Today my earth blooms
Yesterday is forgotten
Tomorrow I rise
Truth…
That is why it is so important to seek the good the positive….as you know.
