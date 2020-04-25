Imprisoned

This photograph is not of a prison.
I actually find great comfort in strong stone buildings like this one I took the picture of in Ireland.
Which made me think.
It is not stone walls that have ever ‘trapped’ me.
If anything ever did, it was internal.
Just thoughts. No worries.
The prisons in our own minds are the most inescapable.
They truly are. With freedoms right there we often do not take them.
yes, it’s all right there. and we are the ones to build them, and do not step outside of their walls, though the door is open.
Kind of like the key hanging outside of the cells in Mayberry’s jail. We can reach that key but so often we do not.
True. Same here.
Sometimes, even on being released, I turn around and walk right back in.
Yes, I get it, MBC.
Not a good place to be huh MBM?
