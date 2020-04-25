Apr 25 2020
Imprisoned

 

 

This photograph is not of a prison.

I actually find great comfort in strong stone buildings like this one I took the picture of in Ireland.

Which made me think.

It is not stone walls that have ever ‘trapped’ me.

If anything ever did, it was internal.

Just thoughts.  No worries.

8 thoughts on “Imprisoned

  1. cindy knoke says:
    April 25, 2020 at 1:27 am

    The prisons in our own minds are the most inescapable.

  2. beth says:
    April 25, 2020 at 5:50 am

    yes, it’s all right there. and we are the ones to build them, and do not step outside of their walls, though the door is open.

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    April 25, 2020 at 7:58 am

    True. Same here.

  4. markbialczak says:
    April 25, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Yes, I get it, MBC.

